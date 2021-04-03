BWS closes 2 mauka-bound lanes of Lagoon Dr. to repair 16-inch main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) closed two mauka-bound lanes of Lagoon Drive as crews are working to repair a 16-inch main beak that is affecting water service to Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park on Saturday, April 3.
The closure was reported around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, April 2, near 477 Lagoon Dr. just before Aolele St.
The closure is allowing for only one lane of traffic in the mauka-bound direction on Lagoon Drive.
Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution in the area.
BWS officials say Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park is the only customer experiencing a service interruption.
Crews were working to restore water to the Park as of 2:15 p.m. Saturday.