BWS closes 2 mauka-bound lanes of Lagoon Dr. to repair 16-inch main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) closed two mauka-bound lanes of Lagoon Drive as crews are working to repair a 16-inch main beak that is affecting water service to Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park on Saturday, April 3.

The closure was reported around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, April 2, near 477 Lagoon Dr. just before Aolele St.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The closure is allowing for only one lane of traffic in the mauka-bound direction on Lagoon Drive.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution in the area.

BWS officials say Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park is the only customer experiencing a service interruption.

Crews were working to restore water to the Park as of 2:15 p.m. Saturday.