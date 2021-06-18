Portion of Moanalua Fwy. scheduled to close Friday night as BWS crews fix water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) will close two westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway near the Fort Shafter exit at 10 p.m. Friday, June 18, to fix a 42-inch water main break in the area.

BWS officials said the main break occurred near the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street exit around 2:53 p.m.

Officials said the water main appears to have been damaged by a contractor who was working in the area.

Work will result in lane closures at 10 p.m., and BWS crews are coordinating with Department of Transportation officials and police to minimize traffic impacts to motorists.