Folks pack Kalakaua Avenue for the Waikiki Summer Festival in Waikiki, Hawaii on Saturday evening, July 15, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kalakaua Avenue remains packed for the evening as folks enjoy the Waikiki Summer Festival.

Event coordinators said the event comes as a celebration of the new season.

The Waikiki Summer Festival is free to the public and is happening from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For those looking to enjoy food, shopping and entertainment head on over to Kalakaua Avenue where admission is free.

Event coordinators said a portion of the profit that vendors make will be donated to a local non-profit organization.

The next street event along this roadway will be on Aug. 12 for the Waikiki Street Jam. This will also take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.