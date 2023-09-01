HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fans, friends and family of the University of Hawaii football team are taking it to the stands Sept. 1 for the first home game of the season.

As the great migration to the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex begins, officials issued a traffic advisory for the event as well.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“UH is asking area residents and commuters to plan for heavier-than-normal traffic around campus in the early afternoon.” UH Spokesperson

H-1, lower campus area, and especially University Avenue off- and on-ramps near campus are expected to be impacted the most.

UH attempted to do their part to lessen the load of traffic by rescheduling or moving in-person classes online and scheduled half days for those who had to go to the campus in person.

Another added measure was HPD’s special duty officers who will be stationed at entry ways to ensure a good traffic flow before and after the game.

Fans who are driving will need pre-purchased parking passes. Passes are sold out; but if you already purchased one, officials ask that you have it ready to show when you arrive.

This Friday’s game will be the only weekday game until the Aloha Stadium reopens.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The UH Bows are set to take on Stanford at 7:30 p.m., but other pre-game festivities are set to begin as early as 2 p.m.

If you can’t watch the game, make sure to tune into KHON2 sports for a game recap.