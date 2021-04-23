Brush fire prompts Highway 11 closure on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department closed both lanes of Highway 11 in the Kaʻū District near Punaluʻu on Friday, April 23, due to a brush fire.

Police report both lanes of Highway 11 were closed between mile markers 57 and 60 around 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the smoke on the roadway is limiting visibility, making for unsafe driving conditions.

Officials are advising motorists that must take Highway 11 through Kaʻū on Saturday, April 24, to call the police non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.