Brush fire prompts evacuations, closes portion of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police reported that a brush fire closed a portion of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona and prompted evacuations.

According to police, they received reports of a brush fire south of Pottery Terrace at around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The road closure is between Onioni Street and Nakukui Drive and happened around 12:03 p.m.

Officials also reported that, as of 12:51 p.m., the Kona Hillcrest Subdivision and Aloha Kona Subdivision are currently under an evacuation order. An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kailua Park Gymnasium.

(Courtesy: Justin Gonsalves)

As of 1:16 p.m., Big Island police stated that the fire has not damaged any buildings, and no injuries were reported. It is currently unknown what caused the brush fire.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.