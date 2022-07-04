HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire has closed the Akoni Pule Highway near mile marker 9 north of Kohala Ranch on the Big Island.
Officials suggest to use Kohala Mountain Road, which is also known as Highway 250.
by: Linda Dela Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
