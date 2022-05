HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire prompted the closure of Kuihelani Highway in both directions between Puunene Avenue and Waiko Road in Maui Lani.

The Maui Fire Department was notified around 3 p.m. Monday, May 23.

Officials said 30 acres were burned.

The fire was 90% contained by 5:15 p.m.

No evacuations were ordered.

Crews put out hot spots.