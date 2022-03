HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a vehicle collision, officials said Waipahu Street is closed in both directions from Peke Lane to Hiana Place.

Officers said they received a call about the incident at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Honolulu EMS responded to a pedestrian accident. A 13-year-old boy was in critical condition and was taken to a hospital.

Drivers are asked by officials to use alternate routes.