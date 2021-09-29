Both directions of H-3 Freeway to shut down for HECO upgrades

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway will temporarily shut down in both directions due to Hawaiian Electric (HECO) crews conducting grid resilience upgrades on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3.

Officials reported the closure will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the H-3 Freeway after the Likelike Highway off-ramp and Honolulu-bound lanes after the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp will both be closed.

Additionally, the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp and on-ramp leading to the H-3 freeway will be closed during this time.

HECO crews will replace a transmission tower structure, as well as relocate high-voltage transmission lines that cross the H-3 Freeway.