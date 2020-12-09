Board of Water Supply partially closes lanes on Auahi Street to repair 8-inch Main leak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews have closed the Diamond Head-bound lanes of Auahi Street by the Ward Avenue intersection to repair a leak to an 8-inch main.
The Ewa-bound lanes are being contra-flowed.
