HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that the Board of Water Supply is in the Hobron Lane area working on repairs.

They said that a blown-out inlet valve is in need of work near 222 Hobron Lane in Waikīkī.

While repairs are being conducted, BWS said that water service in the immediate area will be impacted.

Officials also stated that motorists in the area need to use caution while approaching and driving through the area. This is for the safety of the work crew as well as traffic safety.