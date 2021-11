HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Big Island police, the Painted Church Road in Honaunau is closed due to a downed utility pole Friday night.

Police said the Painted Church Road is closed half a mile north of the Keala O Keawe Road intersection on Friday, Nov. 19.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.