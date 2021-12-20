Big Island police investigating fatal traffic collision in Kea‘au

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street, which prompted the highway to be shut down for several hours.

According to police, a 2004 Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Highway 11 when it ran a red light at the Kipimana St. intersection and struck a 2012 Dodge Ram traveling west crossing the street. Police said the high rate of speed caused the Chevy Malibu to travel more than 450 feet from the scene of the collision and roll over several times before stopping on the shoulder of the highway.

The male driver of the Chevy Malibu — who has not yet been identified — did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, police said. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is pending.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, a 24-year-old man, did not report any injuries to police. However, the front-seat passenger of the Chevy Malibu, a 27-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries; police said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

At this time, police believe speed and not wearing a seatbelt are contributing factors to the driver’s death. Alcohol and drug testing results have not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.