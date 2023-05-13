Emergency personnel work at the site of Oʻahu’s 26th traffic fatality on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has confirmed that Oʻahu has had its 26th traffic related fatality for 2023.

This new incident that claimed a life is on the heels of a particularly deadly weekend that took place in the first weekend of May 2023 when Oʻahu experienced its 23rd, 24th and 25th traffic fatalities within a 24-hour period.

On Friday, May 12, HPD said that at around 8:10 p.m. a motor vehicle collision occurred that ended with another life lost.

This fatal incident occurred in the Hawaiʻi Kai area on Kalanianaʻole Highway.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, there was a 26-year-old adult male motorist who was traveling eastbound on Kalanianaʻole Highway.

While he was making his way down the roadway, he collided with an adult male bicyclist who was in the process of crossing Kalanianaʻole Highway. The bicyclist was crossing the road within a marked crosswalk; but it was against the displayed “Do Not Walk” sign, according to police.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call shortly after 8:10 p.m.

According to EMS, they encountered the bicyclist who was in his 20s and was already in critical condition. HPD handed over the victim to EMS for them to provide on-site evaluation and care.

After EMS provided life saving techniques to help the victim, they transported him to a local area trauma center in critical condition.

HPD said that once the 20-something victim arrived at the trauma center, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing into Oʻahu’s 26th traffic fatality.