HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident in Hawaii Kai on Friday night.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a bicyclist in his 20s was hit by a vehicle and was taken to the emergency room.

The Honolulu Police Department has shut down the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway at Keahole Street as they investigate the incident.