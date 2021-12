HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has closed the Bayfront Highway in both directions due to high surf.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch for the entire Island of Hawaii on Wednesday, Dec. 22 until further notice.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.