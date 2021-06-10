Banyan tree removal near Honolulu Zoo shuts down Monsarrat Ave.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monsarrat Ave. is completely shut down between Kalakaua Ave. and the entrance of the Waikiki Shell as crews work to uproot and remove a 45-foot-tall Banyan tree.

The tree is located on the Honolulu Zoo-side of Monsarrat Ave.

Arborists notified emergency personnel Thursday morning after they observed the failing tree. Police are on scene directing traffic and will allow those parked in the area to get to their vehicles and leave the scene when necessary.

Certain bus routes and pickups will be impacted by the street closure. Detours are as follows:

Routes 8, 42, & E (eastbound): From Kalākaua/Monsarrat to continue on Kalākaua; turn left on Poni Moi; turn left on Paki and end on Paki Ave. Route 8 to end at Paki Playground Route 42 to end at Paki/Diamond Head Tennis Court Route E to end at Paki/Poni Moi



Routes 8, 42, & E (westbound): Continue on Paki and resuming regular route after crossing Monsarrat.



Route 23 (eastbound) From Kūhiō/Kapahulu: turn left on Kapahulu; turn right on Lē‘ahi, turn left on Monsarrat; resume regular route



Route 24 (eastbound) Regular route to Kapahulu/Ala Wai: turn right on Ala Wai; turn left on Ohua; turn left on Kuhio; turn left on Kapahulu; turn right on Lē‘ahi; turn left on Monsarrat; resume regular route.



There is no estimated time when the tree removal will be completed and traffic restored.