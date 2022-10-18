Road closure signs placed as warning due to a sinkhole at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets on Oct. 18, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets is closed near Mother Waldron Park due to a sinkhole. The closure was announced just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No vehicle is allowed to cross this intersection until further notice. Crews have set up barriers and signs at all four approaches to the intersection.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said Halekauwila Street is limited to local traffic only between Coral and Cooke streets, and Cooke and Kamani streets. Cooke Street is limited to local traffic only between Ilaniwai and Halekauwila streets, and Halekauwila and Pohukaina streets.

Pedestrians may still be able to cross the intersection, however, they may not access Cooke Street using the mauka crosswalk in the Diamond Head direction.

Driveways for residences and businesses in the area are not impacted.

Drivers are advised to avoid this intersection and expect delays in the area.