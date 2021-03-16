Army operations to affect traffic on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the 25th Infantry Division will be conducting convoy operations on Oahu from Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, and from Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, to prepare for training events on Hawaii Island.

Military convoys are scheduled to move south from Wheeler Army Airfield to Waipio Point mainly along the H-2 freeway from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on scheduled dates.

Military vehicles and equipment are being moved to support the upcoming field training at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island.

Motorists are advised to use care while attempting to pass the slow-moving and clearly marked convoys.

Personnel from the 25th Infantry Division will attempt to move the convoys during off-peak travel times to mitigate impacts to traffic.

