HONOLULU (KHON2) — All westbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway are closed at the Kaahumanu overpass, according to HNL Info Alerts.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, and traffic is being diverted onto the Pearl City offramp.

According to officials, the closure is due to an injured person on the roadway.