All lanes closed after main break on Dillingham Blvd. and King St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 12-inch water main break has closed down all lanes on Dillingham Boulevard at the King Street intersection.
This is located next to the fast-food restaurant Jollibee at Dillingham Boulevard and King Street intersection.
Crew members from the Board of Water Supply are responding to the main break and advise motorists to avoid the area.
