28-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition following collision

EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — UPDATE: 9:21 p.m.: A 28-year-old man is in critical condition following a collision near the Ewa off-ramp. According to EMS, the man was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

A collision involving a motorcycle has halted all Westbound traffic between the Kunia and Ewa off-ramp on the H1 freeway.

Police say it happened at approximately 7:45 p.m.

All four lanes remain closed at this time. Police are on scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being contra flowed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.