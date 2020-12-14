EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — UPDATE: 9:21 p.m.: A 28-year-old man is in critical condition following a collision near the Ewa off-ramp. According to EMS, the man was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.
A collision involving a motorcycle has halted all Westbound traffic between the Kunia and Ewa off-ramp on the H1 freeway.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Police say it happened at approximately 7:45 p.m.
All four lanes remain closed at this time. Police are on scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Traffic is being contra flowed.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kauai continues to see community spread COVID-19 cases after opt-out
- 28-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition following collision
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to arrive on Oahu by Dec. 14, says Lt. Gov. Green
- Hawaii Pacific upsets Hawaii in season opener, 82-74
- Two good Samaritans restore memory of iconic stolen gummy bear statue