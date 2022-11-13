HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 8-inch water main break left a portion of Walina Street flooded in the Waikiki area on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The water main break was reported by the City at around 5 p.m. and happened between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Avenue.

Lanes one and two were closed due to flooding and travelers were asked to avoid the area.

The scene of a water main break on Walina Street that broke on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

By 4:15 a.m. the following day, the Board of Water Supply had completed repairs to the water main break and service was restored.

However, motorists are urged to avoid the area as crews are still working on repaving the road.