HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Ena Road between Hobron Lane and Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions due to a 6-inch water main break.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 10, at around 10:20 a.m. There is currently no restoration time.

According to the Board of Water Supply, a troubleshooter is on-site and a crew is being assembled to initiate repairs.

BWS said the Wailana at Waikiki hotel is without water service at this time. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.