Ala Moana Blvd area of Piikoi closed due to tree branches blocking lane

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ala Moana Blvd area of Piikoi is closed due to tree branches blocking lane.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

There are two right eastbound lanes closed.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories