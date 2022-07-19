Crews finished patching a damaged portion of Ho‘one Road on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Courtesy: County of Kauai)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following a historic south swell over the weekend, crews finished patching a damaged portion of Ho‘one Road on Tuesday. The road is now open for traffic.

Officials continue to urge the public to avoid the shorelines along Po‘ipū and other areas on the south shore as a high surf advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening.

Due to the current ocean conditions, organizers with events near the shore are also urged to relocate or reconsider postponing their events.

Significant wave run-ups on roadways and into properties near the shore were reported over the weekend. Details on repairs and updates to County public structures will be announced later.

Even if you’re not swimming or snorkeling, spectators are urged to use extreme caution since large breaking waves can make it dangerous to stand along the shoreline.

The high surf advisory may be extended or modified as conditions develop.