HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers going into Hawaii Kai were snarled in pau hana traffic after an accident happened on Kalanianaole Highway just before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

Police said at least one vehicle was towed away.

EMS crews responded. They said no one was injured in the first vehicle.

The second vehicle had a man and two children who were all evaluated by EMS. They did not want to be taken to the hospital.

At the scene, a traffic light was down on the ground in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Waiholo Street, and Laukahi Street.