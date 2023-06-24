HONOLULU (KHON2) — With a view of Hawaii’s mountains and ocean, the opening of Skyline offers a scenic route for commuters.
KHON2.com got a sneak peek of what it’s like to ride Skyline before it opens for public ridership on June 30.
Taking about 21 minutes to get from its first station to Halawa, riders have just enough time to take in the landscape of Oahu’s leeward side.
The 10.75 miles of the Honolulu rail system’s first segment includes nine stations. This allows riders to commute on Skyline between Kapolei and Halawa.
Traveling between Kualaka‘i and Keone‘ae
Serving the East Kapolei area, Station 1 Kualaka‘i is located at Kualaka‘i and Keahumoa parkways.
Traveling between Keone‘ae and Honouliuli
Serving the UH West Oahu campus and outlying residential area, Station 2 Keone‘ae is located at Kualaka‘i Parkway and Hoomohala Avenue.
Traveling between Honouliuli and Hō‘ae‘ae
Serving the Honouliuli area, Station 3 Honouliuli is located in Ho‘opili residential area.
Traveling between Hō‘ae‘ae and Pouhala
Serving the West Loch, Ewa Beach and Waipahu areas, Station 4 Hō‘ae‘ae is located at Farrington Highway and Leoole and Leoku Street.
Traveling between Pouhala and Hālaulani
Serving the Waipahu area, Station 5 Pouhala is located at Farrington Highway and Hikimoe Street.
Traveling between Hālaulani and Waiawa
Serving the Leeward Community College Campus and outlying residential areas, Station 6 Hālaulani is located at the Leeward Community College campus parking lot.
Traveling between Waiawa and Kalauao
Serving the Pearl Highlands and outlying residential areas, Station 7 Waiawa is located at Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street.
Traveling between Kalauao and Hālawa
Serving Pearlridge Center and outlying residential areas, Station 8 Kalauao is located at Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street.
Station 9 Hālawa serves the Aloha Stadium, Aiea, Salt Lake, Moanalua and outlying residential areas. This station is located at Kamehameha Highway and Salt Lake Boulevard.
The first segment of the project was handed over from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to the Honolulu City and County on Friday, June 9. The complete Honolulu rail system is planned to feature a total of 19 stations.