A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads east from its Honouliuli station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With a view of Hawaii’s mountains and ocean, the opening of Skyline offers a scenic route for commuters.

KHON2.com got a sneak peek of what it’s like to ride Skyline before it opens for public ridership on June 30.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Taking about 21 minutes to get from its first station to Halawa, riders have just enough time to take in the landscape of Oahu’s leeward side.

The 10.75 miles of the Honolulu rail system’s first segment includes nine stations. This allows riders to commute on Skyline between Kapolei and Halawa.

Traveling between Kualaka‘i and Keone‘ae

Serving the East Kapolei area, Station 1 Kualaka‘i is located at Kualaka‘i and Keahumoa parkways.

A Skyline rail makes a stop at its first station Kualaka‘i in East Kapolei, Hawaii on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of west Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Keone‘ae station to Kualaka‘i on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of west Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Keone‘ae station to Kualaka‘i in Kapolei, Hawaii on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of west Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Keone‘ae station to Kualaka‘i in Kapolei, Hawaii on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of west Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Keone‘ae station to Kualaka‘i in Kapolei, Hawaii on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii seen from a window of the Skyline rail in Kapolei, Hawaii on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Skyline heads east from its Kualaka‘i station to Keone‘ae.

A landscape of west Oahu as a Skyline rail heads east from its Kualaka‘i station to Keone‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Keone‘ae and Honouliuli

Serving the UH West Oahu campus and outlying residential area, Station 2 Keone‘ae is located at Kualaka‘i Parkway and Hoomohala Avenue.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads east from its Honouliuli station to Keone‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads east from its Honouliuli station to Keone‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. A Syline rail is seen heading towards its Honouliuli station on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Honouliuli and Hō‘ae‘ae

Serving the Honouliuli area, Station 3 Honouliuli is located in Ho‘opili residential area.

A Skyline rail heads east from its Honouliuli station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads east from its Honouliuli station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads east from its Honouliuli station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Waipahu Town Center seen from a Skyline rail as it heads east from its Honouliuli station to Hō‘ae‘ae in Waipahu, Hawaii on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Business in Waipahu seen from a Skyline rail as A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Hō‘ae‘ae station to Honouliuli on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Riders look at the window of a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Hō‘ae‘ae station to Honouliuli on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Hō‘ae‘ae station to Honouliuli on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Hō‘ae‘ae station to Honouliuli on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Hō‘ae‘ae station to Honouliuli on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Hō‘ae‘ae and Pouhala

Serving the West Loch, Ewa Beach and Waipahu areas, Station 4 Hō‘ae‘ae is located at Farrington Highway and Leoole and Leoku Street.

A landscape of Oahu as a Skyline rail heads west from its Pouhala station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Pouhala station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Business and residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Pouhala station to Hō‘ae‘ae on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Pouhala and Hālaulani

Serving the Waipahu area, Station 5 Pouhala is located at Farrington Highway and Hikimoe Street.

Leeward Community College seen from a Skyline rail window in Pearl City, Hawaii on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Oahu seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Hālaulani station to Pouhala on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Hālaulani station to Pouhala on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

A rider traveling on a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Hālaulani station to Pouhala on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Hālaulani and Waiawa

Serving the Leeward Community College Campus and outlying residential areas, Station 6 Hālaulani is located at the Leeward Community College campus parking lot.

A view of highways in leeward Oahu seen from a Skyline window on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Waiawa and Kalauao

Serving the Pearl Highlands and outlying residential areas, Station 7 Waiawa is located at Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street.

Residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Kalauao station to Waiawa on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Kalauao station to Waiawa on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Businesses and residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west from its Kalauao station to Waiawa on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Traveling between Kalauao and Hālawa

Serving Pearlridge Center and outlying residential areas, Station 8 Kalauao is located at Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street.

Residential area seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west to its Hālawa station to Kalauao on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Aiea Bay seen from a Skyline rail as it heads west to its Hālawa station to Kalauao on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

The parking lot of the Halawa Skyline rail station on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Station 9 Hālawa serves the Aloha Stadium, Aiea, Salt Lake, Moanalua and outlying residential areas. This station is located at Kamehameha Highway and Salt Lake Boulevard.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The first segment of the project was handed over from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to the Honolulu City and County on Friday, June 9. The complete Honolulu rail system is planned to feature a total of 19 stations.