Utility work on Farrington Hwy to impact traffic Monday

Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole along Farrington Highway near Māʻili Beach Park on Monday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The work will close the far right westbound lane of Farrington Highway, between Kaukamana Street and Mana Street. Also, the bike lane and sidewalk will be closed to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers ahead of the work zone, and flagmen and special duty police will provide traffic control. Drivers should slow down when approaching and passing the work site.