A photo shows where the vehicle collision occurred on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a 61-year-old male motorist has died in the 12th vehicle related death on O’ahu, only eight weeks into the new year.

The incident occurred in the Salt Lake area on Bennion Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle accident was reported to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section who is investigating the collision.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they transported the male passenger to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HPD reported that the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HPD also reported that the victim was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.