HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two motorcycles were involved in a collision on Sunday, July 23.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 911 call came in at around 10:45 a.m.

The call led EMS to the Ewa area at Iroquois Drive and North Road.

EMS said that they provided treatment a 70-year-old who was driving one of the motorcycles. He was taken to a local area trauma hospital in critical condition.

The City and County of Honolulu had issued a road closure notification for this collision.

They said that Iroquois Drive was shut down between North Road and Barracks Road due to the collision. All roads have since been opened.