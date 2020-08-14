6-inch main break on Wyllie Street prompts road closure, repairs scheduled Thursday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A six-inch water main break at 428 Wyllie Street has prompted a road closure.

This road closure if located at on Wyllie St. between Nuuanu Ave. and Burbank St. Board of Water Supply crews will work Thursday night to make repairs.

Crews are asking the public to avoid this area or use alternate routes.

The BWS adds that all customers in the area will continue to have water during repairs due to the location of the break on the pipe.

