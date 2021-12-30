53-year-old Mililani woman dies after falling off her electric bike, hitting her head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 53-year-old woman died after falling off her electric bike and hitting her head in Mililani on Monday.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. and Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said it is unknown why she fell off her bike. She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in Critical Condition and was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

According to HPD, speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision. This is the 48th fatality of this year, compared to 53 at the same time in 2020.