33-year-old man on a moped dies after colliding with a commercial box truck

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man operating a moped died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, after colliding with a commercial box truck in Wahiawa.

The accident happened around 6:17 p.m. According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), a commercial box truck, operated by a 26-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Walker Avenue.

Then, the 33-year-old on the moped traveling east on Olive Avenue struck the truck at the Olive and Walker avenues intersection.

Although the driver of the truck was not reported to be injured, the 33-year-old male operator of the moped was taken to the nearest hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

HPD said the man on the moped was not wearing a helmet. Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors on the part of the truck driver. However, speed may be a factor on the part of the moped driver.

According to HPD, it is unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors for the moped driver. This is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 53 at this same time in 2020.