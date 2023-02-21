The scene of an investigation on the H-3 Freeway on early Monday morning.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating three separate pedestrian accidents that sent three men to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the incidents happened shortly after midnight on Monday and a 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

The man was arrested at the scene after it was told to police that he struck a 60-year-old pedestrian walking on the shoulder lane of the H-2 Freeway.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Before that, two other pedestrians were hurt on Sunday night.

A Honolulu police officer was struck while doing traffic control at the scene of an earlier crash on the H-3 Freeway. As a result, he was pinned between two vehicles inside the Tetsuo Harano Tunnel just before midnight.

Then over on Maui, a near-fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on West Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului. The Maui Police Department said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

All motorists involved remained at the scene of each collision.

Police are investigating.