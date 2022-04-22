HONOLULU (KHON2) — Straub Medical Center is expecting a delivery of equipment to its facility, so three left lanes on S. King Street will be closed on Saturday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The hospital will have a construction crane lifting equipment to the upper floors of the medical center, according to Straub Medical Center.

Residents and visitors can expect the three left lanes to be closed after Kealamakai Street to Ward Avenue. The hospital said the patient drop-off area will remain open; however, vehicles will be re-routed to exit through the parking garage exit on S. Hotel Street.

Sidewalks in the area will also be closed. Bikers will be required to walk their bikes around the work area, which is near the corner of S. King Street and Ward Avenue, according to Straub Medical Center.