HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded a 911 call at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The collision took place at Castle Junction.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It was reported that two cars collided leading to three patients, according to EMS.

The collision resulted in a 43-year-old male in serious condition, a 20-year-old male in serious condition and an adult female in serious condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

EMS said that emergency personnel administered advance life-saving procedures and that the three victims were then transported to a local area emergency room in serious condition.