3-car accident on Hawaii Island leaves 3 people dead

GLENWOOD, Hawaii (KHON2) — According to Hawai’i Police Department (HPD), three people involved in a three-car collision died on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The accident happened around 7:33 p.m. on Highway 11 in Glenwood near the 18-mile marker.

HPD said a 2016 Toyota 4Runner traveling south, Volcano-bound, on Highway 11, crossed the double solid yellow line and hit a 2020 Jeep SUV traveling north, Hilo bound, head-on. After the initial collision, a 2000 Volvo sedan traveling south struck the Toyota 4Runner and sustained minor damage.

Emergency respondents transferred the unresponsive male driver and front female passenger of the Jeep and the unresponsive female driver of the Toyota to Hilo Medical Center.

All three were later pronounced dead at around 12:25 a.m.

HPD said the 72-year-old male operator of the Volvo was transported, treated for his injuries and later released.

HPD said autopsies have been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

HPD are still investigating the incident but believe that inattentive driving and speed are contributing factors in the traffic collision.

According to HPD, this is the sixth traffic fatality this year compared to two traffic fatalities at the same time last year for Hawai’i County. Four of the six fatalities happened in the past four days.