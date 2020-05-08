25th Infantry Division conducts convoy H1 West /H2 North May 11 to May 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The 25th Infantry Division will conduct a convoy on the H1 West and H2 North freeways from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 15.

The convoys will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Vehicles and equipment will go from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) to Schofield Barracks.

Within a single convoy, residents can expect to see approximately 20 vehicles moving together.

The convoys moving their equipment will be clearly marked and visible.

