HONOLULU (KHON2) –The 25th Infantry Division will conduct a convoy on the H1 West and H2 North freeways from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 15.
The convoys will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Vehicles and equipment will go from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) to Schofield Barracks.
Within a single convoy, residents can expect to see approximately 20 vehicles moving together.
The convoys moving their equipment will be clearly marked and visible.
- House Problem Solvers Caucus: Cities, states need more aid
- Kauai County retailers reopen, 4-day work weeks and celebrating mom
- FOOD2GO: Mama Pho
- 25th Infantry Division conducts convoy H1 West /H2 North May 11 to May 15
- Behind the Wheel: Servco Chevy