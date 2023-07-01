Crews with the Board of Water Supply work on repairing a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, Hawaii in June 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Repairs on a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki were completed on Saturday, July 1.

Initial reports of the water main break had come in on Tuesday, June 27.

The water main break in Waikiki was on Kuhio Avenue between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue.

Even though the Board of Water Supply has said the repairs are complete, the roads will remain closed until further notice, as crews conduct tests for water quality.

Following the conclusion of the water quality tests, the BWS will be able to begin repairs for the roadways and place the main back into service.

The BWS said there were no impacts caused to customers’ water following the water main break.

However, some hotels in the area were experiencing other effects following the breaking of the 24-inch water main.

Soon after the initial break, the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa said it was experiencing a power outage in its Paokalani Tower.

Because of that outage, the hotel had deemed it necessary to relocate its guests to other nearby hotels.

A spokesperson with the BWS had said the presence of other utility lines near the water main complicated the repair process.

The BWS continued to send out reminders about the ongoing repairs throughout the days following the break.

While repairs were reported to be completed on July 1, all lanes in both directions will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes and plan their commutes accordingly, to account for any potential delays from the road closures.