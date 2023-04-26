HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a fatal motorcycle collision occurred on Kalanianaʻole Highway in the Hawaiʻi Kai area.

It occurred on Tuesday, April 25 at around 7:57 p.m. HPD said that they responded to the call.

HPD said that it was reported by their Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section that a 20-year-old adult male motorcyclist had been traveling eastbound on the Kalanianaʻole Highway.

HPD indicated that it was for unknown reasons that the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle he was driving. He was then ejected from the motorcycle onto the adjacent sidewalk.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and HPD Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, the 20-year-old adult male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident due to the collision.

HPD said the 20-year-old male motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Oʻahu has now had its 20th and 21st fatalities. Its 21st fatality was a 68-year-old motorcyclist. This incident occurred on Tuesday, April 25 as well.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, April 15, Honolulu had its 17th and 18th traffic fatalities in 2023. Then, later in the afternoon on April 15, the 19th fatality occurred.

HPD and the Department of Transportation is working on ways to mitigate the elevated number of traffic fatalities that are plaguing Oʻahu drivers.

One such solution has been the Red-Light Safety Cameras that have been placed at various intersections around Honolulu.

“Citations issued through RLSC are not treated as moving violations. Failure by the registered owner of the vehicle to address a citation will result in a default judgement and the citation will be sent to collections and a hold will be placed on vehicle registration,” said DOT.