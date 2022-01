HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a two-car accident on Friday, around 5:48 a.m. near St. Louis Drive and Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki.

According to HPD, a City bus and a car got into a fender bender. No injuries were reported. Motorists can expect a slight delay.

Honolulu police are still investigating.