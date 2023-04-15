HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the wee hours of Saturday morning, April 15, Honolulu had its 17th and 18th traffic fatalities in 2023.

The Honolulu Police Department said there one incident that occurred in Kaneʻohe while the other transpired in Kalihi.

The first incident occurred in the Kaneʻohe area.

HPD said that around 1:25 a.m. there was a fatal, single, motor vehicle collision on Likelike Highway.

HPD Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section said a 29-year-old male driver of a vehicle was traveling southbound on Kahekili Highway.

As he was traveling the highway, he was unable to navigate a right turn onto Likelike Highway.

Because he was unable to negotiate the turn, HPD said he collided into the concrete center median. He then lost control of the vehicle and veered right of the roadway. Finally, he collided with a metal guardrail.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene around 1:31 a.m. to find the driver in critical condition.

EMS said they performed CPR along with several other leading edge and advanced lifesaving treatments to deal with the large number of injuries the driver sustained.

EMS transported the motorist to a local area hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries once he arrived, according to Officials.

HPD said the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The second collision took place in Kalihi.

According to HPD, around 2:55 a.m., there was a fatal, single motorcycle collision that occurred on the H-1 West Freeway.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported that a 31-year-old male was driving a motorcycle westbound on the freeway.

He veered right of the roadway and collided with a metal guardrail. The motorcyclist was then ejected on to the roadway.

EMS said when they arrived on the scene, they found the 31-year-old motorcyclist with multiple systems trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

According to EMS, there was another motorist involved in the incident, a 33-year-old motorcyclist.

EMS said the 33-year-old was in serious condition and was transported to a local area trauma facility.

HPD said the 31-year-old motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the collision. EMS said that both motorcyclists were wearing their helmets when they arrived at the scene.

HPD said that at this time in 2022, there were 16 traffic fatalities on Oʻahu.