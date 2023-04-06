HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that they responded to an emergency involving two moped drivers.

At 1:40 p.m., EMS arrived at the scene on Kamehameha Highway north of Wahiawa.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to EMS, a 21-year-old female is in critical condition after a moped rider struck another moped.

In the collision, the 21-year-old fell off the moped and sustained injuries said EMS.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

EMS indicated that they were able to stabilize the 21-year-old, and they transported the victim to a local area hospital.