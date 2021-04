HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has closed two eastbound lanes on N. Vineyard Blvd. as crews repair a 12-inch water main break near Pua Lane.

Drivers should expect significant delays with only one lane open in the area.

Repairs begin on a 12'' main break on N Vineyard Blvd before Pua Ln affecting 78 customers. A water wagon is positioned at 634 N. Vineyard Blvd. 2 right east-bound lanes on N Vineyard are clsd, allowing for 1 lane of traffic. This will be updated. #hitraffic #mainbreak pic.twitter.com/8eo2dZgf7i — Board of WaterSupply (@BWSHonolulu) April 8, 2021

BWS tweeted that the water main break is affecting 78 customers.

A water wagon has been positioned at 634 N. Vineyard Blvd. as an alternate water source for affected customers. Those impacted should bring their own containers to fill.