HONOLULU (KHON2) — As crews respond to a 12-inch water main break in Waimalu, traffic is being affected on Kamehameha Highway.

At around 4:45 p.m., the Board of Water Supply confirmed that the water main break is located between Kaonohi and Pali Momi streets.

According to BWS, water service for the Pearl Kai Shopping Center and various businesses along Kamehameha Highway have been affected due to the main break.

All eastbound lanes on Kamehameha Hwy have been closed and traffic is being rerouted to Kaonohi St.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible.