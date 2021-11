HONOLULU (KHON2) — 11th Ave is closed in both directions between Harding Avenue and Waialae Avenue due to a motor vehicle collision.

The road closure was announced around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

At the scene, a truck damaged a traffic light pole causing the walk signal to be crooked.