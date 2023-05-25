HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is upon us and keeping yourself and your family safe so that fun doesn’t turn into disaster is on most people’s minds.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced that they are launching their “100 Safe Days of Summer” campaign on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

There will be four county police departments partnering with HDOT to encourage drivers to drive sober, drive at a safe speed and for everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt.

“There are no excuses for families to lose loved ones in preventable fatal crashes,” HDOT Director Ed Sniffen said. “Drivers can make a difference to slow down and obey speed limits, to plan ahead and not drive impaired allowing everyone to arrive safely.”

In 2022, Hawai‘i had 116 fatalities, according to the State’s latest data.

HDOT said that of those fatalities, the leading causes were linked to impairment by either drugs or alcohol, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

Speed was a contributing factor in 41% of those crashes. The data also shows that 40% of motor vehicle occupants involved in those fatal crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

In 2021, HDOT said that out of 127 fatal traffic crashes there were more than 46% who tested positive for having alcohol and/or drugs in their systems. The State is still waiting on the 2022 toxicology reports.

A step-up in enforcement will complement HDOT’s usual summer campaigns of “Click It or Ticket”, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, and “Speeding Slows You Down”.

This means Officials will be setting up sobriety checkpoints. They will also conduct additional saturation patrols, enforce speed limits and check for seat belts as well as proper child safety restraints throughout the summer months.

“This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor our nation’s heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect ours, please remember to keep yourselves and those around you safe,” said Theresa Paulette, MADD victim services specialist. “Always choose a non-drinking driver to get you to and from your destination and never use alcohol while out on the water. Let’s keep it a safe summer.”

HDOT is urging roadway drivers to view the lighting of Aloha Tower as a beacon of encouragement that will help them to continually renew their commitment to driving sober, sticking to a safe speed and ensuring every vehicle occupant has a seat belt or proper child safety seat.