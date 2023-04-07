In the latest episode of Trades & Blades – Hawaii’s golf podcast, Alan Hoshida welcomes LPGA tour rising star Allisen Corpuz in for a chat, ranging from her successful rookie season to the LOTTE Championship and what it was like to play Augusta National.

Brand new #TradesAndBlades is out just in time for @LPGALOTTE!

"It should be a busy week but a fun one. It's important to me to try to grow the game."#Punahou's Allisen Corpuz joins me to talk about returning for her hometown event #LPGAHawaii



🔊💻👉https://t.co/LUHHfjhTIE pic.twitter.com/XiG5f8Fc7T — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) April 8, 2023

Corpuz is ready to represent Hawai’i once again in her home tournament when the LOTTE arrives at Hoakalei Country Club on April 9th-15th. Alan and Allisen also talk about the beginning of her community building efforts to grow the game after she held her first youth event at the end of 2022.

Hope you enjoy the listen! Don’t forget to like and subscribe.

MAHALOS